Empathy and ability to serve does not depend on how rich or poor one is, says Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam, who became an MP in 1988 and a senior counsel in 1998, said the issue of inequality is "seared into" him given the circumstances in which he grew up.

"When you have gone through the experiences I have, you will never forget them, regardless of how successful you become," he said.

The minister grew up in rental housing in a three-room flat in Ghim Moh. He later lived in a house at Oei Tiong Ham Park, and then in a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at Queen Astrid Park.

"The distance between Block 3, Ghim Moh and Astrid is only about 1km. It's a short walking distance. But the psychological and financial distance between Ghim Moh and Astrid, or Oei Tiong Ham, is oceans-wide.

"I think a lot about inequality and the gap, not least because I have straddled the gap, and have lived at both extremes – rental and GCB," he said.

Mr Shanmugam said inequality should not be dealt with by "preventing poor kids from doing well".

Instead, Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew "set up a system that allowed a poor Indian kid to become a successful lawyer". "You tackle inequality by providing for social mobility, by helping people to move up," he said.

He also said that Singapore has to get its tax system "just right" so that it would be fair and redistribute wealth, while not taxing too much such that the wealthy leave.

"In Singapore, those who are wealthier must understand Singapore is a small place; we sink or swim together. And they need to contribute, pay more taxes; we have to make sure that those who are less well-off are properly taken care of, and there is social mobility and opportunity.

"Personally, based just on the two, three years' income between 2005 and 2007, before I became a minister, I probably paid more than S$2 million in taxes. And rightfully so," he added.