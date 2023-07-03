Logo
Singapore

Watch live: Parliament debate on ministers' rental of Ridout Road bungalows
Parliamentary questions have been filed on the two state properties rented by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

03 Jul 2023 11:05AM
SINGAPORE: Parliament is debating on Monday (Jul 3) the rentals of two Ridout Road state properties by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, with more than 20 questions filed on the matter. 

The House will hear ministerial statements from four ministers, including Mr Shanmugam, who is the Law and Home Affairs Minister, as well as Dr Balakrishnan, the Foreign Affairs Minister. 

It comes after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau released details last week of its month-long probe into the rentals of the colonial bungalows, saying it found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment relating to the property transactions.

Watch the proceedings live and follow our blog for the latest:

Source: CNA/gs

