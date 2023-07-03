Watch live: Parliament debate on ministers' rental of Ridout Road bungalows

SINGAPORE: Parliament is debating on Monday (Jul 3) the rentals of two Ridout Road state properties by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, with more than 20 questions filed on the matter.

The House will hear ministerial statements from four ministers, including Mr Shanmugam, who is the Law and Home Affairs Minister, as well as Dr Balakrishnan, the Foreign Affairs Minister.

It comes after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau released details last week of its month-long probe into the rentals of the colonial bungalows, saying it found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment relating to the property transactions.

