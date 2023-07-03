Ridout Road parliament debate: MPs raise questions on conflict of interest, code of conduct

SINGAPORE: Several Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday (Jul 3) raised questions in the House on possible perceptions of conflict of interest in relation to two Cabinet ministers renting state properties, as well as on whether their actions were in line with Singapore's ministerial code of conduct.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and other MPs not from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) nevertheless acknowledged that there was no corruption or wrongdoing in the matter.

The lawmakers were given the chance to seek clarifications during a six-hour parliamentary debate which included statements by Home and Law Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

In May, it came to light that Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan had rented black-and-white bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road respectively.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which rented out the properties, is overseen by the Law Ministry helmed by Mr Shanmugam and Mr Tong.

Mr Teo – who headed an independent review of the matter – repeatedly told the House on Monday that there was no potential conflict of interest, given that Mr Shanmugam had recused himself from any decision-making on his rental.

In a report to the Prime Minister released last week on Jun 28, Mr Teo found that Mr Shanmugam, Dr Balakrishnan and public officers and private sector intermediaries involved had conducted themselves properly in the rental transactions.

His report, as well as another by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), also found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two Cabinet ministers.