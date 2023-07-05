Commentary: Ridout Road debate a reminder that public perception matters

SINGAPORE: To someone outside Singapore, the controversy surrounding the rental of two black-and-white colonial bungalows may seem to have taken an unusual turn – with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong directing a Senior Minister and the anti-corruption agency to look into the issue, culminating in a six-hour parliament debate on Monday (Jul 3).

Private decisions made about two homes along Ridout Road became of public interest after it became known that these were state properties leased to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Mr Shanmugam said in parliament he was mindful as an elected official that “the lines between what is personal, and public may not always be clear”.

It is indeed worth contemplating whether this matter could have been effectively addressed without using parliamentary time to delve into the intricacies of personal financial affairs. But had there been no intervention at this level, the controversy would have been left to fester and potentially raised more questions about our public servants.

Initial concerns arose about whether there was improper conduct or preferential treatment. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation found no corruption or criminal wrongdoing. Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean’s review found the ministers, public officers and private sector intermediaries “conducted themselves properly” in the transactions.