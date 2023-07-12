'Difficult' for Iswaran to undertake MP duties amid CPIB probe: Lawrence Wong
Other West Coast GRC MPs will cover for him, says Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who adds that this case is "very different" from the Ridout Road episode.
SINGAPORE: Other Members of Parliament from West Coast will cover for Transport Minister S Iswaran as it will be "difficult" for him to undertake his duties while a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe is ongoing, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 12).
Speaking to journalists, Mr Wong noted that since Mr Iswaran was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence, he would not be in a position to undertake his ministerial responsibilities.
"At the same time, it will be difficult for him also to undertake many of his MP duties, and so the other MPs from West Coast GRC will cover his MP responsibilities."
CPIB on Wednesday morning said Mr Iswaran was assisting with its investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency.
It did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.
Mr Lee said separately that the investigation would require Mr Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.
The Prime Minister also instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed. In his absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be acting transport minister.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said he and the other West Coast GRC MPs will cover Mr Iswaran's duties, including meet-the-people sessions.
"We would like to assure residents of West Coast division that we will continue to serve them and ensure that their needs are supported," he wrote.
DIFFERENCES WITH RIDOUT
Mr Wong also responded to questions on why Mr Iswaran was asked to take a leave of absence and why this was made public at this point, compared to what happened with CPIB's investigation into the rental of Ridout Road state properties by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
Mr Wong acknowledged that Mr Iswaran's case was announced on the heels of the Ridout debate in parliament.
"But the two cases are very different," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
In the case of Ridout, questions about the matter were raised in public and in parliament, Mr Wong noted.
The two ministers also asked for an independent review of the matter, to which the Mr Lee agreed and asked CPIB to investigate the matter, he added.
The investigations eventually concluded that there was no wrongdoing or corruption on the part of the ministers. The findings were published and there was a "full accounting" of the matter in parliament, said Mr Wong.
In contrast, Mr Iswaran's "case is completely driven by CPIB from the beginning" and "there was no public complaint", said Mr Wong.
"It was CPIB that discovered the matter through their initial findings and investigations and they felt that there was a need to interview Minister Iswaran as part of further investigations."
CPIB had been looking into an unrelated investigation on a separate matter earlier, and updated Mr Lee on this investigation in May, said Mr Wong, adding that he was also "kept in the loop" at the time.
CPIB then continued their investigations and updated Mr Lee on their findings last week on Jul 5, and asked to interview Mr Iswaran.
Within a day, Mr Lee agreed with the director of CPIB to open formal investigations, which began yesterday, added Mr Wong.
"I know Singaporeans are concerned and have many questions about this case. I'm unable to provide more information than what I've just said because the CPIB investigations are ongoing," he said.
"So I ask everyone that we allow the investigation to take its course and refrain from any further speculation at this juncture."
"HOW WE DO THINGS IN SINGAPORE"
Mr Wong said the CPIB investigation was "concrete proof of how we do things in Singapore".
"We have always upheld a clean and incorrupt system of government, and our track record on this over the decades is clear and evident to all," he said.
"And this is the foundation of the people's trust in the PAP (People's Action Party) government. The Prime Minister and I are fully committed to keeping and preserving this trust."
The government will maintain a tough, zero-tolerance stance against corruption, and investigate cases that come up, said Mr Wong.
"And whichever way the facts eventually fall, they will be taken to their logical conclusion," he continued.
"We will be upfront and transparent, and we will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if they are potentially embarrassing or damaging to the PAP and to the government."