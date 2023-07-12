'Difficult' for Iswaran to undertake MP duties amid CPIB probe: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Other Members of Parliament from West Coast will cover for Transport Minister S Iswaran as it will be "difficult" for him to undertake his duties while a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe is ongoing, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Speaking to journalists, Mr Wong noted that since Mr Iswaran was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence, he would not be in a position to undertake his ministerial responsibilities.

"At the same time, it will be difficult for him also to undertake many of his MP duties, and so the other MPs from West Coast GRC will cover his MP responsibilities."

CPIB on Wednesday morning said Mr Iswaran was assisting with its investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency.

It did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.