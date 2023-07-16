POFMA orders issued to Kenneth Jeyaretnam, online publication Jom over Ridout Road articles

SINGAPORE: Correction directions have been issued to Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Mr Thamil Selvan and online publication Jom over articles and social media posts about the rental of two bungalows along Ridout Road by two ministers.

It emerged in early May that Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan are renting two black-and-white bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road respectively.

Interest in the matter arose after opposition politician and Reform Party chief Mr Jeyaretnam questioned if the ministers were "paying less than the fair market value".

Investigations, including by the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau, found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers.

CORRECTION DIRECTIONS TO KENNETH JEYARETNAM, THAMIL SELVAN

Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong instructed for the corrections directions to be issued to Mr Jeyaretnam and Mr Selvan under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Sunday (Jul 16).

This was because both men had falsely stated that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) gave the contract to renovate 26 Ridout Road and/or 31 Ridout Road to home interior and renovation company Livspace. They had also claimed that this was done because Livspace’s CEO is the son of Mr Shanmugam.

Mr Selvan did so in a Facebook post on Jul 1, while Mr Jeyaretnam made the claims in an article on his website. It was also shared on his Twitter page.

The issue of the rentals was debated in parliament on Jul 3, with four ministers – Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Mr Tong, Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan – giving ministerial statements.

Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, told the House that neither Livspace nor Mr Shanmugam’s son was appointed by SLA to carry out works for either bungalows.

“As with its approach for other state properties, SLA had engaged an external consultant to assess the works needed to be carried out for the two properties. Thereafter, contracts to carry out the works were awarded to separate contractors through open tenders,” said MinLaw.

“SLA did not award any contract to Livspace to carry out works to 26 Ridout Road or 31 Ridout Road. SLA has not had any transactions with Livspace for these or other properties.”

Under the directions, Mr Jeyaretnam is required to carry a correction notice on his website and Twitter page, and Mr Selvan is also ordered to put up a correction notice on his Facebook post. The notices should state that their posts contained false statements of fact, said MinLaw on Sunday.