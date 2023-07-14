WP 'disappointed' by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's 'outburst'; says confidence in his impartiality is 'paramount'

SINGAPORE: It is "paramount" for everyone to have the confidence that the Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin presides over debates in an "impartial manner", said the Workers' Party (WP) in its first statement since his use of "unparliamentary language" in an April sitting.

WP said on Friday (Jul 14) that it was disappointed at Mr Tan's "audible outburst" towards Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

On Apr 17, Mr Tan muttered "f****** populist" after he called for MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang) to speak, following a speech by Associate Professor Lim.

"The Speaker is a referee for political debate at the highest level, maintaining order and providing guidance on Parliamentary procedures," said WP.

Mr Tan on Tuesday apologised for using "unparliamentary language" during the parliament sitting. He also apologised to Assoc Prof Lim for the hot mic incident and the apology was "kindly accepted".

The opposition MP confirmed this in a comment in Mr Tan's Facebook post on the matter.