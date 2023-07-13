Indranee to address Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's 'unparliamentary language' in next House sitting

SINGAPORE: Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will be addressing Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin's use of unparliamentary language in the next parliamentary sitting.

In response to queries from TODAY, Ms Indranee said on Thursday (Jul 13) night: “As this matter concerns parliamentary conduct, the Leader of the House will address it at the next parliamentary sitting.”

The date of the next sitting has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be in early August.

Ms Indranee's statement comes after Mr Tan issued an apology on his social media pages on Tuesday, following a video of him uttering “f****** populist".

The hot mic incident, where a remark was inadvertently picked up by a live microphone, occurred during a parliament sitting in April.

Mr Tan had muttered the vulgarity after a speech by Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim of Sengkang Group Representation Constituency.