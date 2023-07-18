From 'very quiet' newcomer to Tampines GRC MP: Cheng Li Hui's career before resigning over affair
CNA looks at the background of the former PAP member, who along with Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from party and parliament after their "inappropriate relationship" was revealed.
SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 17), People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin both resigned from parliament and the PAP after it was revealed the pair had been having an affair.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Mr Tan and Ms Cheng had continued with their "inappropriate relationship" despite being told to stop.
Mr Lee said he was alerted to their relationship in 2020. The pair were spoken to and counselled, most recently in February, but went on with the affair.
Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children. Ms Cheng, 47, is not married.
Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will step in to take care of residents in Ms Cheng's Tampines East ward.
The profiles of Mr Tan and Ms Cheng have been removed from the PAP's website. Their Facebook pages were also no longer available online on Monday.
CNA looks at Ms Cheng's personal, professional and political background.
1. POLITICS HER "NEXT PHASE"
The third of five siblings, Ms Cheng has a Bachelor of Arts from the National University of Singapore, and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.
Prior to becoming an MP in Tampines Group Representation Constituency, Ms Cheng had over a decade of grassroots experience. She started volunteering in Bukit Panjang 20 years ago, helping out with the PAP's Meet-the-People sessions there.
"I had benefitted from the system and I wanted to contribute back to the community," she said at a rally ahead of the 2015 General Election.
According to media reports, Ms Cheng's hobbies include brisk walking and exercising in the gym.
"From being a girl scout to assisting at Meet-the-People sessions since 2003, helping people has been such an integral part of my life. In a way, politics is the next phase," she said in an interview.
"Whether it's volunteering or working in the office, I interact with a lot of people. I'd like to think I'm not too bad at interaction and that's really important."
2. HER BUSINESS BACKGROUND
Ms Cheng was previously the deputy chief executive officer and executive director of engineering firm Hai Leck Holdings, which was founded by her father Cheng Buck Poh.
She then became a non-executive, non-independent director of the company in Jan 2018, before stepping away from the role in Oct 2019.
In addition, Ms Cheng is also an independent director of Sheng Siong, having been appointed in December 2021.
She also served on the board of NTUC Foodfare in 2019, before it merged with NTUC Fairprice in September that year.
3. A "TALK LESS, DO MORE" PERSON
Ms Cheng was fielded in PAP's Tampines GRC team during the 2015 General Election. Along with Mr Baey Yam Keng, Mr Desmond Choo, Mr Heng Swee Keat and Mr Masagos Zulkifli, she was elected to Parliament with about 72 per cent of votes.
Ms Cheng took over from former Cabinet minister Mah Bow Tan, who described her as a "talk less, do more" type of person.
“She’s also very quiet that sometimes people don’t know that things get done,” said Mr Mah at the unveiling of PAP’s team for Tampines in 2015.
Prior to the election, she had started helping out in the area as vice-chair of the Tampines East Citizens’ Consultative Committee.
For the 2015 GE, Ms Cheng campaigned on two main themes - for seniors to age with dignity and to enjoy their golden years, and to enhance the kampung spirit of Tampines.
During the last election in 2020, Ms Cheng and the same PAP team were re-elected in Tampines after winning about 66 per cent of the vote.
4. ISSUES CLOSE TO HER HEART
Along with four other MPs, Ms Cheng was appointed as a deputy district advisor in the PAP Women's Wing in 2016.
"I believe in building a Singapore that is made for families. Strong and stable families are the bedrock of our society," Ms Cheng is quoted as saying on the PAP website.
During the Budget 2021 debate in Parliament, Ms Cheng also spoke about assisted reproduction, urging Singapore to allow voluntary egg freezing.
She said this could be done with mandatory counselling to ensure that women know what they are getting into, and with legislation such as imposing an age limit of 40 and approving egg thawing and fertilisation only after a couple is legally married.
In her brief resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Cheng apologised to the PAP and to her residents and volunteers.
Mr Lee said: "I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.
"I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you well in your future endeavours."