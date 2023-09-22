Flexible work arrangements, paid leave among items on caregivers’ wishlists

SINGAPORE: Mr Edward Lee spent nearly 40 years as an accountant before leaving the workforce a decade ago to focus on taking care of his mother-in-law who suffers from dementia.

Then, Mr Lee was holding a senior position at his workplace.

“I was working during this period (when I was taking care of her) and it was difficult to toggle between caregiving and … looking after the company’s affairs,” he told CNA, adding that his responsibilities were heavy.



“Taking time off would mean neglecting or reducing my ability to fulfil those responsibilities. So I would have to work overtime, even late at night, or even on weekends to make up for it,” he added.

On the caregiving front, he said it is not easy to look after dementia patients, pointing out their behaviours often change and that it takes time to adapt to an adult sometimes acting like a toddler.

Firms need to lend support to staff who are also caregivers, he said.

“The company will have to understand. Communication and reaching an understanding is very important,” he said.