Commentary: More than parent care leave, employers must provide supportive culture for working caregivers

SINGAPORE: Given Singapore’s ageing population, working adult children may increasingly find themselves having to accompany elderly parents for medical appointments or dealing with care arrangements after a health emergency.

Many will have to dip into their annual leave for this, as not all firms in Singapore provide parent care or family care leave. While civil servants get two days of parent care leave a year, only 13.2 per cent of private firms offer such leave, according to 2020 data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Should parent care leave be made mandatory to cope with an ageing society? With long life expectancies and a record-low total fertility rate of 1.05 in 2022, Singaporeans face increasing responsibilities to care for the elderly.

Of course, more leave is always welcome from the employee’s perspective. Having leave days carved out for parent care can also reassure employees that their needs and quality of life outside of work are considered by employers.

But some have pointed out that more statutory leave may make things tricky for businesses when manpower is already a problem. There were calls to make elderly parent care compulsory as early as 2013, but we are still not there yet.

BUSINESS COSTS AND OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES

Increasing the number of statutory days of leave comes at a cost to businesses, especially to smaller companies.

A lean company, for instance, may find it difficult to cover the roles of another employee if he or she is on an additional day of leave. This in turn impacts productivity and potentially revenue for the organisation.