PM Lee says he should have ‘forced the issue earlier’ after learning of PAP MPs' affair

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Aug 2) said that in hindsight, after learning of an extramarital affair between former lawmakers Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui, he should have “forced the issue earlier” rather than place "perhaps too much" weight on protecting their families.

“By giving the matter some time, I had hoped to give them a softer exit, and save them and their families the pain and embarrassment that they are suffering now,” Mr Lee told the House, during a ministerial statement in parliament.

"Regrettably, in the end, Mr Tan and Ms Cheng did not stop the affair, and both had to go."

The affair emerged in the public eye on Jul 17 when Mr Tan – a former Speaker of Parliament – and Ms Cheng – an ex-Member of Parliament – resigned from both parliament and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Lee told the media during a press conference then that he was first alerted to it after the last General Election held in July 2020.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee revealed that he initially learned of the affair in November 2020.

He also explained his approach and thinking in relation to the issue, while reiterating that the two MPs were separately spoken to and counselled. Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng said they would stop the affair but did not.

Mr Lee spoke to Mr Tan about it most recently in February. Mr Tan admitted his mistake and offered his resignation at the time.

Mr Lee accepted this but told him that he had to first ensure that residents in Mr Tan's Kembangan-Chai Chee ward under the Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency were taken care of. His affair with Ms Cheng also had to stop, said Mr Lee.

A few weeks ago, Mr Lee decided that the pair had to resign after he came across information that strongly suggested they had continued the affair, he added.

Around the same time, a video clip of Mr Tan caught on a hot mic using unparliamentary language was circulating online.