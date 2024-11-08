Amid an uncertain outlook and spate of layoffs, fresh graduates are finding it tough in the job market

Mr Smith (not his real name) graduated in 2023 with a double degree in law and liberal arts from Yale-NUS College, but only just ended his search for a more “secure” role this August, more than a year after graduation.

The 27-year-old did not want to be identified because he did not seek his current employer's permission to comment.

Recently, he began an extended internship at an international organisation in global security.

“You wouldn’t normally think that someone who has graduated for almost a year now would apply for an internship,” he said of the latest development.

Before this, he had taken on a series of three-month job contracts with different employers after a gruelling search for permanent roles.

For some positions, he completed more than five rounds of tests and interviews only to be rejected. For other applications, there was just “radio silence”, he added.

In CNA TODAY’s conversations with more than 10 fresh graduates from the class of 2024, they said that the job market looks bleak. All have spent about six months searching for a full-time position.

Many are increasingly turning to short-term options such as internships, traineeships or contract positions in the absence of full-time offers.

For the cohort before theirs, the situation was similar. The most recent Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey released in February found that fewer graduates found work six months after leaving university in 2023 compared to the cohort in 2022.

The survey polled 10,900 fresh graduates in the labour force from NTU and other autonomous universities here including the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Singapore Management University and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Of those polled, 6.8 per cent were unemployed and still looking for a job, which was more than 2022’s figure of 3.6 per cent of the cohort.

As for the contract duration of the jobs graduates had found, the percentage of those in full-time permanent employment had dropped to 84.1 per cent in 2023, down from 87.5 per cent in 2022.

However, as one economist pointed out, graduate hiring in Singapore remains relatively robust despite some fluctuations.

While the latest graduate employment survey found that the proportion of graduates securing work within six months dipped slightly — from 93.8 percent in 2022 to 89.6 percent in 2023 — overall hiring remains relatively high, and median gross monthly graduate salaries inched up by 2.7 percent.

Ms Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC, noted that the proportion of graduates who found employment within six months of taking their final exams remained in the high 80 per cent or low 90 per cent for the past three years.

However, recent graduates may face more difficulty securing full-time positions due to cyclical conditions that have likely made employers more cautious in hiring, she added.

In response to market conditions, some employers told CNA TODAY that they are increasingly favouring fixed-term contracts over full-time permanent ones, particularly for newer entrants to the workforce.

This was due to factors such as economic uncertainty and the preference for flexible hiring practices.

In another 2023 survey by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as part of its Youth Task Force engagements, two in three respondents said that they perceived the employment landscape to be “volatile”, “challenging” and “tedious” to navigate.

More than 10,000 people aged 18 to 25 took part in the poll.

Ms Natasha Choy, executive secretary of Young NTUC, said the survey also found that around three quarters of the respondents were worried about job loss.

For some fresh graduates, securing permanent job roles continues to be an uphill task, never mind what statistics show of "high and broadly stable" overall employment rates for residents in the age group of 25 to 64 in the latest 2023 Ministry of Manpower (MOM) report.

CNA TODAY looks at what else these young jobseekers have experienced, what employers say and whether this trend is temporary or a sign of deeper structural shifts in the job market.