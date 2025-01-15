Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Who are the new faces who could be candidates in Singapore’s upcoming General Election?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Who are the new faces who could be candidates in Singapore’s upcoming General Election?

Singapore must head to the polls by November this year. 

Who are the new faces who could be candidates in Singapore’s upcoming General Election?

These are some of the potential new faces in the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition parties, including the Workers’ Party and the Progress Singapore Party (Photos: CNA/Jeremy Long, CNA/Fabian Koh, Facebook/Marcus Loh, Facebook/Progress Singapore Party, Facebook/Workers' Party, People's Action Party website, Workers' Party)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

15 Jan 2025 10:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: As political parties ramp up preparations for this year’s General Election, some new faces have been seen across various constituencies in the past months.

Singapore must head to the polls by November, though no party has named its candidates yet. 

These are some of the potential new faces in the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition parties, including the Workers’ Party (WP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Dr Charlene Chen
Assistant Professor Charlene Chen (left) with North East District mayor Desmond Choo, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment and for Transport Baey Yam Keng, at the Tampines Learning Festival on Jun 15, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Fabian Koh)

Dr Chen is an assistant professor of marketing at Nanyang Technological University who also holds a Master’s degree in clinical psychology. 

She was introduced in June last year by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who helms Tampines group representation constituency (GRC). She is also a grassroots adviser at Tampines East.

Choo Pei Ling

Dr Choo Pei Ling has been often seen in Manpower Minister Tan See Leng's Marine Parade ward since March last year.

An assistant professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology’s Health and Social Sciences Cluster, Dr Choo has been often seen in Manpower Minister Tan See Leng's Marine Parade ward since March last year. 

Hamid Razak

Assistant Branch Secretary of PAP Jurong Spring division Dr Hamid Razak during his speech on Nov 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Dr Hamid is an orthopaedic surgeon. He is the assistant branch secretary of PAP Jurong Spring and a grassroots adviser there. He is also adjunct associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School. 

Along with Dr Chen, Dr Hamid addressed the PAP's annual party convention in 2023. A few new faces who had spoken at previous conventions later become election candidates. 

Jagathishwaran Rajo, Kenny Sim, Jackson Lam

Political newcomers Jagathishwaran Rajo (left) and Kenny Sim Mong Keang (right) were announced by the PAP on Aug 12, 2024, as the new branch chairmen of the Eunos and Paya Lebar divisions respectively in Aljunied GRC. (Photos: People's Action Party website)

Other fresh faces in the PAP camp include three recently appointed branch chairmen in Aljunied GRC, which has been held by WP since 2011.

Trade unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo is helming the branch in Eunos. He was an active grassroots leader in the Zhenghua ward of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC for years and was the branch secretary there before taking on his role in the east. Mr Sim is CEO and executive director of computer and electronics manufacturing firm Serial Achieva, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange Catalist in June. He is in charge of Paya Lebar.

The pair took over in August last year from predecessors who lost to the WP team in the 2020 General Election.

Mr Jackson Lam was appointed branch chairman in Hougang single member constituency, a WP ward, in October 2023.

Another trade unionist, Mr Jackson Lam, was appointed branch chairman in Hougang single member constituency - also a WP ward - in October 2023. 

Elmie Nekmat, Marcus Loh, Theodora Lai

From left: Long-time party activist Marcus Loh joins former Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, Ms Theodora Lai Xi Yi and university lecturer Elmie Nekmat in a team that will try to wrest Sengkang GRC back from the Workers' Party at the next General Election. (Photo: Facebook/Marcus Loh)

The three new faces were unveiled as part of the PAP team in Sengkang GRC team - a WP ward - in 2022. Dr Elmie is an associate professor in the Department of Communications and New Media at the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. He was appointed chair of PAP branch Sengkang Central in 2022 and spoke at the PAP party convention in 2023. Mr Loh is a director at Temus, established by Temasek in partnership with digital transformation solutions firm UST. He has been a party activist since 2015 and is also a council member in PAP Policy Forum. Ms Lai has been a community volunteer since 2009 and is principal at private equity firm Tembusu Partners.

Chua Wei-Shan

Organising secretary of the Young PAP Chua Wei-Shan during her speech on Nov 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Ms Chua has been active in West Coast GRC and has been acting branch chairman in West Coast since former Transport Minister S Iswaran's absence. She has been seen at grassroots events and house visits with Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and was also among the new faces who spoke at the PAP party convention in 2023.

Harpreet Singh

Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh (second from right) has been walking the ground with Workers’ Party members in Marine Parade. (Photo: Facebook/Workers’ Party)

Mr Singh is a co-managing partner of law firm Audent Chambers, which he established in 2019. He is also a Senior Counsel. He has been walking about in Marine Parade GRC alongside WP leaders, and has been seen wearing the WP T-shirt which is given only to party members.  

Tan Kong Soon, Ang Boon Yaw

Mr Ang Boon Yaw (left) and Mr Tan Kong Soon entered the WP's top decision-making body in 2022, despite never having run in a GE before. (Photos: Workers' Party)

Mr Tan is assistant director of alumni relations at Nanyang Technological University, while Mr Ang is a senior associate at a law firm. Mr Tan and Mr Ang are two of the party’s three deputy organising secretaries. 

Both men entered the WP's top decision-making body in 2022, despite never having run in a GE before. 

Angela Oon, Mr Sumarleki Amjah, Leon Perera

Former Workers' Party candidate Angela Oon has been out meeting residents together with Progress Singapore Party's members and volunteers. (Photo: Facebook/Progress Singapore Party)

These potential candidates are not new to the scene, but may be batting for a different team in the upcoming election. They may be candidates for PSP. 

Ms Oon contested Nee Soon GRC in 2011 under the WP flag while Mr Amjah was a former WP volunteer. 

Former WP MP Leon Perera has been seen with PSP leaders at events.

Former Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera has been seen with PSP leaders at events - including the party's National Day dinner last year. 

Related:

Source: CNA/ja(lt)

Related Topics

Singapore General Election PAP WP PSP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement