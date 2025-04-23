GE2025: Radin Mas SMC to see 3-cornered fight between PAP, PAR and an independent candidate

Mr Kumar previously contested the SMC in the 2015 and 2020 general elections under the Reform Party banner - one of three constituent parties under PAR. He lost both times.

He was first to take the stage for Radin Mas to thank his supporters.

He told the crowd that he had walked the estate, spoken to families, and listened to concerns.

“And what I have heard is clear: you want real improvements, not promises on banners,” he said.

“I don't stand here to oppose for the sake of opposing. I stand here because you deserve a stronger voice in parliament — a voice that dares to ask questions, not just to clap hands, a voice that brings your concerns to the front and not back of the queue.”