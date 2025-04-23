GE2025: Radin Mas SMC to see 3-cornered fight between PAP, PAR and an independent candidate
SINGAPORE: Radin Mas SMC is set to see a three-cornered fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP), the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) and an independent candidate.
After nomination papers were filed at Bendemeer Primary School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Melvin Yong will challenge PAR’s Kumar Appavoo and independent candidate Darryl Lo Kar Keong.
Mr Kumar previously contested the SMC in the 2015 and 2020 general elections under the Reform Party banner - one of three constituent parties under PAR. He lost both times.
He was first to take the stage for Radin Mas to thank his supporters.
He told the crowd that he had walked the estate, spoken to families, and listened to concerns.
“And what I have heard is clear: you want real improvements, not promises on banners,” he said.
“I don't stand here to oppose for the sake of opposing. I stand here because you deserve a stronger voice in parliament — a voice that dares to ask questions, not just to clap hands, a voice that brings your concerns to the front and not back of the queue.”
Mr Kumar is up against incumbent Mr Yong, who was next to address supporters.
Mr Yong was first elected into parliament in 2015 as an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, representing the Moulmein-Cairnhill division. In the 2020 election, Mr Yong secured Radin Mas SMC with 74.01 per cent of the vote.
“Together, we have built a strong community that cares deeply for one another — one that uplifts each other in times of need and celebrates together in times of joy,” said Mr Yong.
He added that he was “honoured” to be the PAP’s candidate for Radin Mas again and asked for voters’ “strong support once again to make Radin Mas an even better home”.
Meanwhile, independent candidate Mr Lo, 28, told the crowd that he shares “the same concerns you do”.
Mr Lo previously announced his intention to run in Radin Mas SMC on Apr 16. The Singapore Management University law graduate grew up in Bukit Purmei, according to his social media.
“Since Singapore's independence, there has never been an elected independent candidate. We can make history together,” he added.
“Vote me into parliament. They do not need another person to vote for an increase in GST.”
Under the redrawn electoral boundaries, Radin Mas SMC has expanded after taking in the Eastern-most polling district in the former West Coast GRC, comprising estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa. It has 25,497 electors.
Voters will head to the ballot box on May 3.