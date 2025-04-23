GE2025: PAP takes on RDU in Nee Soon GRC

SINGAPORE: A refreshed People's Action Party (PAP) slate will take on Red Dot United's (RDU) top leadership in Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the May 3 General Election.

The candidates' nominations were confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, 66, anchors the PAP's team that includes four newcomers.

They are Ms Goh Hanyan, 39, a former director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information; Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40, a psychiatrist and former Nominated Member of Parliament; Mr Jackson Lam, 40, a director of a cleaning and pest control company; and Ms Lee Hui Ying, 36, a communications director.

RDU's secretary-general Ravi Philemon, 56, and chairman David Foo, 60, lead three first-timers in their fight for the constituency.

They are Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, 57, a teacher and theoretical physicist; Mr Pang Heng Chuan, 56, a director at an international company based in China; and Ms Sharon Lin, 40, a senior consultant in the IT sector.

Nee Soon GRC has 151,634 voters and will return five MPs. Its boundaries remain unchanged from GE2020. It is the third-largest constituency behind Ang Mo Kio and West Coast-Jurong West GRCs.

In GE2020, the PAP went up against the Progress Singapore Party in Nee Soon GRC and won with 61.9 per cent of the vote.