GE2025: PAP’s Poh Li San and SDP’s Chee Soon Juan vie for Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) Poh Li San will face off against Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan in Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) for the May 3 General Election.

The candidates’ nominations were confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23).

In the 2020 election, Ms Poh was part of the PAP team in Sembawang GRC that won 67.29 per cent of the votes against the National Solidarity Party (NSO).

She represented the Sembawang West division, which has been carved out as an SMC following a review of the electoral boundaries earlier this year.

Dr Chee contested against the PAP's Murali Pillai in 2020 for Bukit Batok SMC, but lost with 45.2 per cent of the votes.

The NSP previously said it would step aside and not contest Sembawang West SMC.

The newly carved out constituency will have 24,153 voters, according to the latest Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report.