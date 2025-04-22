GE2025: PAP's Poh Li San to contest newly carved out Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: Former Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San will stand in Sembawang West SMC for the upcoming General Election.

Ms Poh, 50, a former RSAF helicopter pilot, joined politics in 2020 as part of the Sembawang GRC team.

She represented the Sembawang West division, which was carved out as a Single Member Constituency following a review of the electoral boundaries earlier this year.

“This contest will likely be a tough one-on-one fight against the leader of the SDP (Singapore Democratic Party), Dr Chee Soon Juan," said Ms Poh.

"The contest ahead may look daunting, but I'm not one to shy away from difficult challenges, because I'm committed to stay where my residents are and will continue to work hard for them."

In the 2020 General Election, she was part of the PAP team that ran against the National Solidarity Party (NSP), winning with a vote share of 67.29 per cent.