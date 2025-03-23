GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan to contest in Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan said on Sunday (Mar 23) that he will contest in the new Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking during a walkabout in Woodlands, Dr Chee said he would have to leave Bukit Batok, where he had contested in the 2020 General Election.

SDP's announcement comes after the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report on Mar 11, which saw extensive changes made to Singapore's electoral map.

Sembawang West is among six new SMCs that have been carved out. It will have 24,153 voters.

Yuhua and Bukit Batok SMCs - where SDP contested in the 2020 General Election - have been absorbed into the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

In 2020, the party also contested in Bukit Panjang SMC as well as two other GRCs, Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee, but failed to win any seats in parliament.

In 2022, SDP said it intends to contest in Sembawang GRC in the next General Electon, a constituency it ran in during the 2006 and 2011 elections.