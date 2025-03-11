GE2025: Six new SMCs created as the EBRC lays out changes to constituencies

SINGAPORE: Six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) will be created for the upcoming General Election, according to a report released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) on Tuesday (Mar 11).

The new SMCs for the 2025 General Election are Bukit Gombak, Jurong Central, Queenstown, Jalan Kayu, Sembawang West and Tampines Changkat.

Four SMCs – Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Marymount and Pioneer – will be left intact.

The EBRC was convened earlier this year to conduct its review on electoral boundaries and recommend the number and size of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and SMCs.

In its report on Tuesday, the committee recommended the adoption of 33 electoral divisions, comprising 15 SMCs and 18 GRCs, with a total of 97 Members of Parliament (MPs).

This means the proportion of MPs elected from SMCs will increase slightly from the current 15.1 per cent to 15.5 per cent.

There will be an average of 28,384 electors per MP, down from the 28,510 voters per MP at the 2020 General Election.

Some of the new SMCs were created to accommodate future population growth in new housing estates and to maintain the sizes of adjacent GRCs.