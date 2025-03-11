GE2025: Six new SMCs created as the EBRC lays out changes to constituencies
Four Single Member Constituencies will be left intact for the 2025 General Election.
SINGAPORE: Six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) will be created for the upcoming General Election, according to a report released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) on Tuesday (Mar 11).
The new SMCs for the 2025 General Election are Bukit Gombak, Jurong Central, Queenstown, Jalan Kayu, Sembawang West and Tampines Changkat.
Four SMCs – Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Marymount and Pioneer – will be left intact.
The EBRC was convened earlier this year to conduct its review on electoral boundaries and recommend the number and size of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and SMCs.
In its report on Tuesday, the committee recommended the adoption of 33 electoral divisions, comprising 15 SMCs and 18 GRCs, with a total of 97 Members of Parliament (MPs).
This means the proportion of MPs elected from SMCs will increase slightly from the current 15.1 per cent to 15.5 per cent.
There will be an average of 28,384 electors per MP, down from the 28,510 voters per MP at the 2020 General Election.
Some of the new SMCs were created to accommodate future population growth in new housing estates and to maintain the sizes of adjacent GRCs.
CHANGES IN THE WEST AND CENTRAL
The committee noted that Hong Kah North SMC has grown significantly and will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, due to new housing developments in Tengah and Bukit Batok West.
"It has become too big to remain as an SMC," the committee said, adding that the Tengah estates will be absorbed into Chua Chu Kang GRC.
To maintain Chua Chu Kang GRC as a four-MP constituency while accommodating significant future population growth in Tengah, the committee recommended carving out the Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates to form the new Bukit Gombak SMC.
There will be 26,364 voters under this new SMC.
Even with the Tengah estates being absorbed into Chua Chu Kang GRC, the remaining Hong Kah North SMC - comprising Bukit Batok West estates - is “still too big and growing”, said the committee.
It recommended that the remaining polling districts of Hong Kah North SMC, together with the adjacent polling districts in Bukit Batok and Yuhua SMCs, merge with Jurong GRC to form a new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.
To maintain this new constituency as a five-MP GRC, some polling districts will be carved out to form a new Jurong Central SMC.
This SMC will have 29,620 voters in the next election.
Some estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong will be moved to the adjacent West Coast-Jurong West GRC.
To maintain West Coast-Jurong West GRC as a five-MP GRC, the committee recommended carving out the eastern most polling district of the current West Coast GRC, comprising estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa, and placing it under Radin Mas SMC.
The polling districts in the Dover and Telok Blangah estates should also be moved to the adjacent Tanjong Pagar GRC, said the EBRC.
To ensure Tanjong Pagar GRC remains a five-MP GRC, some estates in Queenstown will be carved out to form a new Queenstown SMC.
This new SMC will have 28,857 electors.
THREE OTHER NEW SMCS
Polling districts from Sembawang GRC and Tampines GRC will be separated to form the new Sembawang West SMC and Tampines Changkat SMC respectively, given the growth in the two GRCs.
Sembawang West SMC will have 24,153 electors while Tampines Changkat SMC will have 23,802 voters.
The EBRC also recommended reducing the size of Ang Mo Kio GRC, which has the most electors of any electoral division at present, with 190,800.
It will do so by carving out some polling districts to form the new Jalan Kayu SMC, which will have 29,565 voters.
OTHER CHANGES
Given the high population growth in Potong Pasir SMC – due to the new Housing and Development Board (HDB) developments in Bidadari – the committee recommended moving some polling districts from the SMC to Marine Parade GRC.
Marine Parade GRC will also absorb MacPherson SMC and an adjacent polling district from Mountbatten SMC, and remain a five-MP GRC.
