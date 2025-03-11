GE2025: 7 things to know from Singapore’s electoral boundaries report

SINGAPORE: Voters will head to the polls in 33 electoral divisions in the 2025 General Election, up from 31 in the last polls, after recommended changes to electoral boundaries released on Tuesday (Mar 11).

The Singapore government has accepted the proposals by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC).

Here’s how the battle lines have been drawn.

1. POPULATION SHIFTS

There are 2,753,226 electors in the registers, as of Feb 1. This was 101,791 more than the 2,651,435 electors at the 2020 GE.

In the EBRC’s 2020 report, the increase in electors was 134,256 from the 2015 registers.

The EBRC on Tuesday said population growth in recent years was not evenly distributed across electoral divisions.

“Due to population shifts and new housing developments, some (electoral divisions) such as Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Sembawang GRC, Tampines GRC, Hong Kah North SMC and Potong Pasir SMC have experienced higher growth than others,” it said.

2. MORE MPS, MORE CONSTITUENCIES

Singapore’s next parliament will have 97 seats, up from 93 currently.

The 33 electoral divisions comprise 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

That is one more SMC and one more GRC than in 2020, in line with predictions. But some existing wards have also been removed or redrawn.