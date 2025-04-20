GE2025: NSP to bow out from SMCs in Sembawang and Tampines, but will contest both GRCs

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) will bow out from Sembawang West and Tampines Changkat SMCs, and only contest Sembawang and Tampines GRCs, party chief Spencer Ng announced on Sunday (Apr 20).

Speaking to journalists outside Kampung Admiralty, the party’s secretary-general confirmed that NSP will also not field candidates in Jalan Besar and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs for the upcoming General Election.

He said NSP is stepping aside to give way to fellow opposition parties to contest in those constituencies, "in line with our long-standing commitment to responsible engagement and meaningful opposition cooperation".

Mr Ng added: "This is not an easy decision but a necessary one. We do this not because we are weak, but because we are strong enough to put country before self, unity before ego and progress before position. This decision is not about giving up. It’s about showing up differently."

NSP has "consistently demonstrated what it means to walk the talk", and has been transparent about where it will contest, said its chief, adding that the party has respected the "gentlemen’s rules of engagement" in every election it has participated in under current leadership.

"Even when not every opposition party has chosen to do the same, we have stayed true to our principles," said Mr Ng.

With its current plan, NSP will need to field 10 candidates.

The party will only reveal its full lineup on Nomination Day, said its secretary-general.

In Sembawang GRC, the NSP team is expected to face a three-corner fight with the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

SDP has announced its potential candidates for the five-member ward. Party chief Chee Soon Juan intends to contest the new single seat in Sembawang West.

NSP had previously questioned SDP’s intention to contest Sembawang GRC. On Apr 12, Red Dot United pulled out of informal opposition alliance The Coalition, citing concerns about NSP’s decision to face off with SDP in the three-cornered fight.

In response to a question about why NSP will not give way to SDP in Sembawang GRC, Mr Ng said his party has already "invested a lot of time, effort and resources" in the area, and has a long-term vision for the constituency.

Mr Ng confirmed that he will helm the NSP team in the ward, and previously introduced swimming coach and private-hire driver Raiyian Chia as a new face who will be part of the slate.

The PAP has not revealed its full 2025 slate for the constituency.

Over in Tampines GRC, a multi-cornered fight is also shaping up. The Workers' Party has introduced Mr Jimmy Tan as a potential candidate for its slate there. The People's Power Party had also earlier indicated their interest in contesting the five-member constituency.

NSP's president Reno Fong and vice-president Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad will contest Tampines GRC, joined by three new faces, the former had said in March. Both were part of NSP's slate for the same constituency in 2020.

When asked about the party’s preparations for three-corner fights, Mr Ng said: “Let us not be disillusioned that the PAP can be easily dislodged.”

During its walkabout at Kampung Admiralty, NSP interacted with members of the public and gave out durians.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who led PAP's 2020 team for the constituency, was at an event nearby and stopped to shake hands with and speak to Mr Ng.

NEW FACES

On Sunday, Mr Ng also introduced financial consultant Zee Phay and Republic Polytechnic lecturer Verina Ong as two new faces who will be potential candidates at the upcoming election.

NSP will also announce its full manifesto in one to two days, with the slogan “Your Future, Our Priority, A Bright Future For Singapore”, Mr Ng added.

The manifesto will feature policy proposals on housing, support for young parents and Singapore’s declining fertility rate.

ZEE PHAY