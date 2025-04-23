GE2025: PSP’s Harish Pillay challenges PAP's Low Yen Ling for Bukit Gombak SMC seat

PROMISES TO RESIDENTS

Addressing Bukit Gombak residents after both candidates were confirmed, Mr Harish promised them three things if he was elected into parliament.

First, he said that he will be a “full-time MP looking after your needs”. He also pledged to understand residents’ concerns and issues so that he would be able to address them.

“And thirdly, I want to make Bukit Gombak a fabulous place to live with happy families everywhere,” he said.

As for Ms Low, she noted that it was the residents have allowed her to serve them for the past 14 years, and pledged to continue doing so and represent their voice.

“Let us venture forward together again. I'm with you, for you, every step of the way. Together, let's create a Bukit Gombak we love and create a brighter future.”

Speaking to the media, Ms Low said she has built strong relationships with Bukit Gombak residents over the time she has been serving in the area, and this is what keeps her going.

"Bukit Gombak residents will be at the heart of everything I do," she told reporters after her candidacy was confirmed.

TAN SEE LENG, GAN KIM YONG SWITCH UP

Ms Low also responded to a question about Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's switch from Chua Chu Kang GRC to Punggol GRC.

"We understand that come Nomination Day, sometimes we have to really embrace the mindset of expecting the unexpected. The PAP team will always take a resident-centric approach," she said.

Mr Gan has been a mentor to her, but she is also looking forward to work with Dr Tan See Leng, who will stand in Chua Chu Kang GRC as its anchor minister instead.

When asked by reporters about how he felt facing off against Ms Low who has served the area for quite some time, Mr Harish said that he was “very confident” as he brings in a different perspective.

He added that he is “not someone who is concerned about issues that can be sensitive…that may be challenging.

“Because at the end of the day, we have to address these things, we cannot sweep it under the carpet,” he said, without explaining what the issues are.

He added that PSP has worked the ground in Bukit Gombak for many years, given that it was a ward under the Chua Chu Kang GRC that the party had contested in the previous election.