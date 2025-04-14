GE2025: Low Yen Ling to represent PAP in newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday (Apr 14) introduced current Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling as its candidate for the newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC.

Ms Low is Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and also holds the same position in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. She is also the Mayor of the South West District.

The announcement was made at the PAP branch office at Block 10 Teck Whye Avenue, where the party also introduced its slate for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

“I am committed to looking after the needs, the welfare, the aspirations and the interests of our Bukit Gombak residents,” said Ms Low.

She added that she has built a close rapport and friendship with residents, and has seen many residents grow over the years.

Ms Low has served the Bukit Gombak ward for more than 14 years, having first entered politics in the 2011 General Election as part of the Chua Chu Kang GRC team.

In GE2020, she contested the GRC alongside Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and MPs Don Wee and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. The PAP team won with 58.64 per cent of the votes against the Progress Singapore Party.

For GE2025, Mr Gan and Mr Zhulkarnian will remain in Chua Chu Kang GRC, while Ms Low will stand in Bukit Gombak SMC, which comprises Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates, with 26,364 registered voters.

PAP newcomers Jeffrey Siow, a former senior civil servant, and Dr Choo Pei Ling, an assistant professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology, will join Mr Gan and Mr Zhulkarnian on the Chua Chu Kang slate. Current MP Don Wee will not stand for election.

