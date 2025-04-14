GE2025 State of Play: Where the opposition parties are eyeing

SINGAPORE: The upcoming General Election (GE) is shaping up to be one of the most keenly contested in Singapore's history, with over a dozen constituencies potentially seeing multi-cornered fights, based on claims staked by the various political parties.

Political analysts expect many of these overlapping claims to be resolved by Nomination Day to make way for two-party showdowns. Nonetheless, in the past few weeks since the new electoral boundaries were revealed, opposition parties have shown that their ambitions are expanding and some are sticking firm to their strategies.

Here is a weekly look at the latest state of play in the run up to GE2025: