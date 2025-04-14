GE Newbies Watch: Leon Perera's possible replacement, ex-journalist and first-time voter among fresh faces

The 38-year-old former civil servant was one of eight new PAP faces introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a video released last Saturday. He has been spotted at events in Jalan Besar this month and recently assumed the role of deputy group managing director at Commonwealth Capital Group.

Prior to this, Mr Loh served as director of security and resilience programmes at the Ministry of Finance and was also the Budget director for 2024 and 2025. His earlier roles include senior positions at the Economic Development Board, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Education.

At an event in Jalan Besar on Apr 6, Mr Loh spoke as a new volunteer for an initiative supporting mature job seekers.

"Our jobs give us a sense of purpose, a sense of meaning and confidence to provide for our families," he said. "We’re going to ensure that we connect the jobs created in the economy to the jobs that everyone here is looking for."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Loh is a father of four.

Goh Pei Ming (PAP)