GE2025: New PAP face Shawn Loh spotted in Jalan Besar as town council unveils master plan

Mr Loh was invited on stage to speak as a new volunteer for an initiative supporting mature job seekers, which provides access to career coaching guidance and opportunities to network with potential employers.



"Our jobs give us a sense of purpose, a sense of meaning and confidence to provide for our families," said Mr Loh. "We’re going to ensure that we connect the jobs created in the economy to the jobs that everyone here is looking for."

Another new face spotted was Mr David Hoe, director of philanthropy at The Majurity Trust, a local philanthropic organisation that supports ground-up initiatives and social impact projects in Singapore. He is also the district counsellor for the Central Singapore Community Development Council.

Mr Hoe, 36, helped in the pilot of Horizons @ Jalan Besar, a programme to nurture young leaders to serve the community. The initiative brought 19 young leaders to Vietnam for a learning experience in December 2024.

At the second event, Minister Josephine Teo announced Jalan Besar's five-year master plan (2026 to 2030), previewing over 100 proposed facilities and projects.

The plan is built around three pillars: Creating a vibrant and sustainable town, fostering a caring community, and strengthening community bonds.

To create shared spaces for different generations, the town council will improve neighbourhood parks, playgrounds for children, and fitness corners for adults and seniors.

It also plans to introduce more wayfinding features - such as motifs and colour-coded zones - help residents with dementia navigated their surroundings more easily, among other improvements.

To shape the master plan, the town council engaged more than 3,000 residents through online surveys and street interviews to gather feedback on the living environment.