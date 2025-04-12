GE2025: Red Dot United exits opposition alliance over concerns about potential three-cornered fights

SINGAPORE: Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) has pulled out of The Coalition, citing concerns about the alliance’s commitment to avoiding three-cornered electoral contests, CNA has learnt.

In a message seen by CNA on Saturday (Apr 12), RDU chairman Dr David Foo said the party made the decision “after careful consideration”.

Formed in October 2023, The Coalition is an informal alliance comprising the Singapore United Party (SUP), National Solidarity Party (NSP), Red Dot United (RDU) and the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

“This was not an easy decision,” said Dr Foo in his message.

According to the message, one of the “key understandings” when RDU signed the memorandum of understanding was a shared commitment to prevent multi-cornered fights – a principle the party views as vital for opposition unity and electoral clarity.

“That spirit – of giving voters a clear choice and not splitting the opposition vote – was central to why we joined all of you in this informal partnership,” said Dr Foo.

“But recent developments have made us question whether all parties still share the same strategic commitment to avoid three-cornered contests – the very principle that first gave rise to this partnership.”

Dr Foo emphasised that the decision was ultimately made in RDU’s best interest.

"As a young party, we must be intuitive and perceptive to how voters may react to multi-cornered contests – and how such developments could impact our candidates and the constituencies we hope to serve.”

Despite stepping away from The Coalition, RDU “remains committed to opposition unity”, Dr Foo said.

Following the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s report in March, RDU announced plans to contest six constituencies: Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Jurong Central SMC, Nee Soon GRC, Jalan Kayu SMC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.

However, party chief Ravi Philemon previously stated that if RDU chooses to field a team in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, it would not contest in Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.

CNA has contacted the other three parties in The Coalition for comments.