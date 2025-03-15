No longer a ‘3-week old party’, Red Dot United says it can offer 'fighting chance' against PAP in GE2025

SINGAPORE: Political party Red Dot United (RDU) can offer a “fighting chance” against the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the six constituencies it plans to contest in the upcoming General Election (GE).

This is what the opposition party's founder and secretary-general Ravi Philemon told members of the media on Saturday (Mar 15).

“The last (GE), we knew we were not going to be elected into parliament, nobody elects a three-week old party into parliament,” the 56-year-old said.

“I think in the past five years we have built enough brand, we have enough good people … in 2020, we were an 11-man party, in 2025, we have 250 people … we think we can offer a fighting chance with the PAP,” the veteran media practitioner said.

In the GE2020, Mr Philemon led his RDU team against the PAP-held Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) led by now-President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, attaining 25.39 per cent of the vote.

RDU’s heaviest losses then were at the Taman Jurong ward, which was one of five wards in Jurong GRC and then under Mr Tharman. However, the party thinks it is "unfair" that the ward has been hived off from the new GRC they aim to contest in - Jurong East-Bukit Batok - pointing out how they had put “a lot of work” into the ward.

Mr Philemon was speaking to the media after a porridge distribution event on Saturday afternoon at Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, which was formerly part of Jurong GRC but is now part of Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

Just a few metres away, the MP for the area, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, and her team were also distributing porridge to residents.

She is also minister of state for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Health.

Mr Ravi said he had planned the event even before the release of the GE2025 boundaries report, but had only found out a day prior that Ms Rahayu’s team planned to hold her event at a similar location.

The two exchanged greetings briefly between their respective porridge distributions.