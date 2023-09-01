Highlights: Tharman elected Singapore's next President after landslide victory

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been elected Singapore's ninth President after a landslide victory in Friday's (Sep 1) election.

Mr Tharman received 70.4 per cent of the vote, while former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song came in second place with 15.72 per cent. Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian received 13.88 per cent of the votes.

This was Singapore's first contested Presidential Election in 12 years. More than 2.48 million votes were cast in Singapore, with 50,152 rejected votes, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

Here are highlights from Polling Day: