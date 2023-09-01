Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Presidential Election 2023 China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia
Logo

Singapore

Highlights: Tharman elected Singapore's next President after landslide victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Presidential Election 2023 China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Highlights: Tharman elected Singapore's next President after landslide victory

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won more than 70 per cent of the vote in Singapore's Presidential Election.

01 Sep 2023 07:34PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2023 12:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been elected Singapore's ninth President after a landslide victory in Friday's (Sep 1) election.

Mr Tharman received 70.4 per cent of the vote, while former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song came in second place with 15.72 per cent. Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian received 13.88 per cent of the votes.  

This was Singapore's first contested Presidential Election in 12 years. More than 2.48 million votes were cast in Singapore, with 50,152 rejected votes, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

Here are highlights from Polling Day: 

Everything you need to know about the Singapore Presidential Election: cna.asia/pe2023
Source: CNA/gs/zl/mi

Related Topics

Presidential Election 2023 Ng Kok Song Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tan Kin Lian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.