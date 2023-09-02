Ng Kok Song concedes defeat, says low vote share was the price needed to give Singaporeans opportunity to vote

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song conceded defeat to rival candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (Sep 1) shortly after a sample count of the Presidential Election showed that the latter had received a resounding majority of the vote share.

Final results released after midnight on Saturday confirmed Mr Tharman's victory and his election as Singapore's 9th President, having won 70.4 per cent of the vote.

Mr Ng received 15.72 per cent of the votes, while another candidate, Tan Kin Lian, managed 13.88 per cent.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the release of the sample count, Mr Ng said he had decided to concede the race, adding that “there is no need to wait a few more hours” for the final vote count.

“The result is clear.”

He added: “The relatively low percentage of votes that I obtained was the price that I really need (to) pay in order to give Singaporeans the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”

“That was the ultimate objective when I set out to stand for the presidency, and I'm glad that I've achieved that goal.”

Mr Ng also said that he spoke to Mr Tharman via a phone call after the announcement of the sample count and he had congratulated the former Senior Minister on a “magnificent victory”.