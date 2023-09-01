Tan Kin Lian congratulates Tharman, says he expected to do better in Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Friday (Sep 1) congratulated rival candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and said he had expected to do better in Singapore's Presidential Election.

The final results, announced after midnight on Saturday, showed that Mr Tharman won by a landslide with 70.4 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Ng with 15.72 per cent and Mr Tan with 13.88 per cent.

Reacting to the sample count earlier in the night, which showed him getting 14 per cent of the vote, Mr Tan said he had expected to do better.

“Although this is just based upon the sample count results, I wish to send my sincere congratulations to Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his success in this contest and I’m confident that he will be elected as the president of Singapore,” Mr Tan told reporters outside his home.

“I wish him all the best in meeting the challenges ahead and I hope he will be able to help bring a better life for the people.”

The former NTUC Income chief executive had said after the sample count result was announced that he would concede defeat when the final results were out.

"But Mr Tharman has certainly got an overwhelming lead as of now. So I would think that he deserves my congratulations. I expected to do much better. But I think in an election things are uncertain,” he said.

Asked why he thinks things did not go his way, Mr Tan said: "I would not know. So I think we will have to reflect upon that."