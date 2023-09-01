'Vote of confidence in Singapore': Tharman on his landslide victory in the Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: The country's next President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he was "truly humbled" by Singaporeans' strong endorsement of him.

The former Senior Minister won the Presidential Election with a landslide victory of 70.4 per cent of the votes. Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song received 15.72 per cent and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian 13.88 per cent.

“I believe a vote for me and what I stand for is a vote of confidence in Singapore," Mr Tharman told the press on Friday (Sep 1) after an earlier sample count of the Presidential Election results predicted a clear victory for him, with 70 per cent of the votes.

"It’s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans.”

The 66-year-old earlier met and greeted supporters who gathered at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre in anticipation of the Presidential Election results.

When the sample count results were reported at about 10.40pm, Mr Tharman's supporters at the hawker centre broke into a loud cheer and chanted “Majulah Singapura” or "onward Singapore" in Malay.

Mr Tharman said he called both Mr Ng and Mr Tan after the sample count results. While he spoke to Mr Ng, he did not manage to reach Mr Tan and said he would speak to him later.

He thanked the other two candidates, and described them as having “put full effort and energy into their campaigns”, making for a “worthy contest”.

“I also want to thank Singaporeans for following the issues closely and for engaging calmly throughout this presidential election period.”