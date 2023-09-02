PM Lee congratulates Tharman, says confident he will carry out duties as President with distinction

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as Singapore's ninth President after he won the poll with an overwhelming majority of 70.4 per cent of the vote.

In a statement early on Saturday (Sep 2), Mr Lee noted that Mr Tharman, who was Senior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has a long and distinguished record of public service.

"I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction," Mr Lee said, adding that he has called Mr Tharman and assured him of his government's full cooperation.

"Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the government," Mr Lee said.

The Prime Minister noted that as head of state, Mr Tharman will represent Singapore at home and abroad, as well as exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments.