PM Lee congratulates Tharman, says confident he will carry out duties as President with distinction
Tharman Shanmugaratnam will become Singapore's ninth President after he won the election with an overwhelming majority of 70.4 per cent of the vote.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as Singapore's ninth President after he won the poll with an overwhelming majority of 70.4 per cent of the vote.
In a statement early on Saturday (Sep 2), Mr Lee noted that Mr Tharman, who was Senior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has a long and distinguished record of public service.
"I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction," Mr Lee said, adding that he has called Mr Tharman and assured him of his government's full cooperation.
"Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the government," Mr Lee said.
The Prime Minister noted that as head of state, Mr Tharman will represent Singapore at home and abroad, as well as exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments.
"As head of state, the President has to be a unifying figure that all Singaporeans can look up to and identify with. He must exercise his custodial powers under the Constitution wisely, bringing to bear his experience and independent judgment," he added.
"Internationally, representing Singapore, he must fly our flag high."
Mr Lee also thanked the election officials for their hard work, as well as voters both in Singapore and overseas for doing their civic duty.
"Now that the election is over, let us come together again as Singaporeans, to tackle the challenges ahead and build a stronger and more united nation," said the Prime Minister.
Mr Lee thanked all three candidates - Mr Tharman, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian - for putting themselves forward in this poll, which is Singapore's first contested Presidential Election in 12 years.
"I am happy that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for our next President, and to focus on what the elected President is about," Mr Lee said.
"In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore."