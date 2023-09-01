Polls open for Singapore Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Polls opened on Friday (Sep 1) morning as Singaporeans began voting for the country's ninth President.

The three candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election - the first contested election since 2011 - are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

Eligible voters started casting their ballots at 8am when polling stations opened.

But queues were already beginning to form at some stations before opening time, such as the Waterway Primary School in Punggol where a line of people could be seen waiting outside its gates.