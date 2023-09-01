Logo
Singapore

In pictures: Singaporeans head to the polls for Presidential Election
More than 1.4 million Singaporeans - or 52 per cent of the total number of eligible voters - had cast their ballots in the Singapore Presidential Election as of 12pm, said the Elections Department (ELD).

Voters at a polling station at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)

01 Sep 2023 12:16PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 12:57PM)
SINGAPORE: More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are voting on Friday (Sep 1) for Singapore's ninth President.

Three candidates – former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian – are contesting this year's Presidential Election.

During the opening hour of voting, long queues formed at some polling stations.

The Elections Department (ELD) said later in the morning that the queue situation had eased at most polling stations, but voters are still advised to cast their ballots in the afternoon.

Voters are seen at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh pavilion polling station on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY)
Voters are seen at the HDB Pavilion at Block 96A Dawson Road, on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Davina Tham)
Voters at a polling station at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)
Voters cast their ballots at the void deck of Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32 on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
Voters queue at the void deck of Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32 on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
Voters queue at the void deck of Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32 on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
Polling booths are seen at Geylang Serai CC on the morning of Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
A simulation of how voting is done is performed inside the Society for the Aged Sick on Sep 1, 2023, for the Singapore Presidential Election, the first time a polling station was set up in a nursing home. (Photo: CNA/Try Sustrino Foo)
President Halimah Yacob arriving at a polling station at Chung Cheng High School (Main) in the morning of Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Lim Li Ting)
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong cast his vote for the Presidential Election at the Crescent Girls’ School polling station on Sep 1. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song is seen leaving Katong Community Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Tan Kin Lian arrives at Anderson Serangoon Junior College with his wife to cast his vote on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

Voting in Singapore's elections is compulsory for all who are eligible.

"It is a fundamental right of citizenship and a civic responsibility of citizens to choose and elect their leaders in a democracy," said the Elections Department (ELD).

By 12pm, more than 1.4 million Singaporeans - or 52 per cent of the total number of eligible voters - had cast their ballots at the 1264 polling stations islandwide, the ELD said on Friday.

Polling stations will close at 8pm, after which the counting of votes will begin.

For the sample count, a counting assistant at each counting place will pick a random bundle of 100 ballot papers and count them for each candidate. This will be done in front of candidates or their counting agents.

The votes are added up, with weightage given according to the number of votes cast at each polling station. The sample count will be shown as a percentage of valid votes for each candidate.

After that, the assistant returning officer tells the candidates or their counting agents at each polling station the sample count results.

The sample count will be released to the media and published on the ELD website while counting is still in progress. 

But people should wait for the returning officer's announcement to know the election result, which could be different from the sample count.

The returning officer must conduct a recount if the difference between the number of votes for the candidate with the most votes and for any other candidate is 2 per cent or less. 

Everything you need to know about the Singapore Presidential Election: cna.asia/pe2023
Source: CNA/mi

