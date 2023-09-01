In pictures: Singaporeans head to the polls for Presidential Election

By 12pm, more than 1.4 million Singaporeans - or 52 per cent of the total number of eligible voters - had cast their ballots at the 1264 polling stations islandwide, the ELD said on Friday.

Polling stations will close at 8pm, after which the counting of votes will begin.

For the sample count, a counting assistant at each counting place will pick a random bundle of 100 ballot papers and count them for each candidate. This will be done in front of candidates or their counting agents.

The votes are added up, with weightage given according to the number of votes cast at each polling station. The sample count will be shown as a percentage of valid votes for each candidate.

After that, the assistant returning officer tells the candidates or their counting agents at each polling station the sample count results.

The sample count will be released to the media and published on the ELD website while counting is still in progress.

But people should wait for the returning officer's announcement to know the election result, which could be different from the sample count.

The returning officer must conduct a recount if the difference between the number of votes for the candidate with the most votes and for any other candidate is 2 per cent or less.