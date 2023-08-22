What you need to know about voting in Singapore's Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will exercise their voting rights on Sep 1 to choose the country's ninth president.

The field of candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election: Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

Ahead of the polls, there are some things that voters need to take note of - the first of which should be knowing their designated polling station.

Eligible voters can use their Singpass mobile app to access an ePoll card that may be used instead of physical cards, which should arrive in mailboxes within the week.

Here's what else you need to know:

DO I HAVE TO VOTE?

In short, yes. Voting in Singapore's election is compulsory for all who are eligible.

"It is a fundamental right of citizenship and a civic responsibility of citizens to choose and elect their leaders in a democracy," said the Elections Department (ELD) on its website.

Polling Day is a public holiday and employers are required to give their workers "a reasonable period of time for them to vote" that falls between the polling hours from 8am to 8pm.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

Remember to leave home with your NRIC and poll card.

For the former, an identity card issued by the Ministry of Defence, Singapore Police Force or Singapore Civil Defence Force will suffice for uniformed personnel. A valid passport will work too.

You will receive your poll card through the post at your latest residential address registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) about two to three working days after Nomination Day.

If you prefer to go digital, you may use the Singpass app to access both your digital IC and your ePoll card.