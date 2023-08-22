Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian confirmed as candidates for the Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will be heading to the polls on Sep 1 to vote for the country's ninth president following the nominations of Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian as candidates.

On Tuesday (Aug 22) morning, the three hopefuls entered the nomination centre at People’s Association (PA) Headquarters along King George’s Avenue to hand in their relevant documents, before returning officer Tan Meng Dui, the chief executive officer of the Housing and Development Board, announced that all three had been accepted as candidates.

Following the announcement of their nominations, each gave a short thank you speech to their supporters, hundreds of whom were gathered at the nomination centre.

First to the stage was Mr Ng, who said he threw his name into the ring to protect Singapore's three treasures - the reserves, public service appointments and social stability.

"I've worked 45 years in public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments," he said, adding that he has no political affiliations.