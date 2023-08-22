Logo
Singapore

Ng Kok Song urges voters to pick him as President for his experience with Singapore's reserves, political neutrality
Ng Kok Song urges voters to pick him as President for his experience with Singapore's reserves, political neutrality

Speaking to the crowd after his candidacy was confirmed, Ng Kok Song says he is standing for President to protect Singapore's three national treasures – the reserves, good public administration and social stability.

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song delivers his speech on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Ang Hwee Min
Ang Hwee Min
22 Aug 2023 01:19PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2023 01:35PM)
SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song urged Singaporeans to elect him as President, highlighting his past experience building up the country's reserves and his lack of political affiliation. 

He was confirmed as a candidate on Tuesday (Aug 22) for the 2023 Presidential Election, alongside former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. 

"On National Day, we celebrated the three national treasures that define our country, Singapore, as exceptional. I'm standing for President to protect these three treasures," he said, speaking to the crowd gathered at the nomination centre after his candidacy was confirmed.

"I can protect the reserves. I spent my entire career at GIC and MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) helping to build up our reserves," he said in his two-minute-long speech. 

Mr Ng is the former chief investment officer of GIC, Singapore's sovereign fund. He addressed the crowd in English, and briefly greeted supporters in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil. 

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song giving a speech on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

After 45 years in the public service, Mr Ng said he has what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments. 

Singapore's third treasure is its social stability, where Singaporeans have lived in peace and harmony, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, he added. 

"I do not belong to any political party. And so I'm well-placed to unite the people of Singapore to face an uncertain future," said the 75-year-old, who was the first among the three candidates to deliver his speech. 

"For these reasons, I humbly ask you, my fellow Singaporeans to choose me as your President." 

Source: CNA/gs

