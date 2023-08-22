Tharman looking forward to 'fair, dignified, honourable' contest in Presidential Election 

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (Aug 22) told supporters he looks forward to a “fair, dignified and honourable contest” that focuses on Singaporeans and what each candidate “brings for our future”.

In his speech to supporters on Nomination Day after he was formally announced as a candidate, Mr Tharman said “it is our future that we are concerned about” and that it will be “a different future”.

“It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally,” he added.

“So that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of President with all my heart in the years to come.”

The other two candidates contesting the election are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

In his speech at the People's Association headquarters in Kallang, Mr Tharman also thanked his supporters for showing up, and Mr Ng and Mr Tan for coming forward as candidates.

The former Senior Minister reiterated that he looks forward to a campaign that “unites Singaporeans and not divides us”.