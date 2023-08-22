Tharman looking forward to 'fair, dignified, honourable' contest in Presidential Election
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam told supporters on Nomination Day that he hopes for a campaign that unites Singaporeans.
SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (Aug 22) told supporters he looks forward to a “fair, dignified and honourable contest” that focuses on Singaporeans and what each candidate “brings for our future”.
In his speech to supporters on Nomination Day after he was formally announced as a candidate, Mr Tharman said “it is our future that we are concerned about” and that it will be “a different future”.
“It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally,” he added.
“So that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of President with all my heart in the years to come.”
The other two candidates contesting the election are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.
In his speech at the People's Association headquarters in Kallang, Mr Tharman also thanked his supporters for showing up, and Mr Ng and Mr Tan for coming forward as candidates.
The former Senior Minister reiterated that he looks forward to a campaign that “unites Singaporeans and not divides us”.
Later during an interview with the media, Mr Tharman was asked to respond to Mr Tan’s allegations of a "smear campaign" being conducted against him.
Mr Tan, in a Facebook post, wrote: “It is now clear to me that it is a concerted effort by an attack group that went all out to smear me.”
Without citing names or producing any proof, he also claimed that his “top opponent” is involved, along with the “editors of the mainstream media” and a women's rights organisation.
He has since amended his statement to remove references to the "top opponent".
Mr Tharman said: “I saw something this morning. I'm glad that Mr Tan Kin Lian has withdrawn that suggestion.”
The allegation “goes against everything” he represents, he added.
“Clearly, I have nothing to do with it but I'm very sure that no one backing me has anything to do with it either,” said Mr Tharman.
Mr Tharman was also asked for his thoughts on Mr Ng calling him a “formidable opponent” and describing the race against him as “David versus Goliath”.
In response, Mr Tharman said: “The real David is Singapore in the world of the lions … and we need the best person with the best abilities and track record on the ground – nationally and internationally – to represent Singapore as head of state in this new era.
“More than ever, the Goliaths are in tension and conflict with each other, and the Davids mustn’t be comfortable. So we could all think of ourselves as Davids. We are all underdogs in the world.”
On why he chose a pineapple as his campaign symbol, Mr Tharman explained that the fruit represents “a lot of meaning” to the different communities in Singapore.
“Ong lai – it is a propitious and welcome symbol for many people – when we move into a new home, when we start a new business and we want good luck and good things to happen. It is our future.”
Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien.
On his upcoming campaign plans, Mr Tharman said he has no plans for a physical rally.
He added that he will continue with what he has always done for more than 20 years – that is meeting people and interacting with them.
“I’m not going to change my personality,” he said.
“I enjoy solving their problems. I enjoy being with them,” he said. “I have a track record on the ground – nationally and internationally – which I believe allows the elected presidency to play a full role in the future for Singapore, and I hope Singaporeans will vote on the basis of those attributes.”
Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1, which has been declared a public holiday.