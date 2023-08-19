Tharman a 'formidable opponent', but President should not have belonged to the PAP: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Fellow presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam is a "formidable opponent", but Singapore's President should not belong to the People's Action Party (PAP), said Mr Ng Kok Song on Saturday (Aug 19).

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, Mr Ng described Mr Tharman as the government-endorsed candidate, and pointed out that the former senior minister as well as potential candidate Tan Kin Lian were both PAP party members at some point.

"I was never a member of the People's Action Party. And I think this is an important difference because when we talk about safeguarding the reserves, when we talk about safeguarding the integrity of the public service, you want to have both an internal auditor and an external auditor," he added.

"Internal auditor is 'ownself check ownself', it can be all right, but it can be bad. So you need an external auditor. The external auditor is the person who has not belonged to the People's Action Party."

This was Mr Ng's first community visit after he received his Certificate of Eligibility on Friday. Nomination proceedings will take place on Aug 22. If more than one candidate is nominated, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1.

When asked about how he thinks he will fare in the presidential race against Mr Tharman, Mr Ng said: "Tharman is a formidable opponent. It is like David versus Goliath ... it is possible. I hope the people of Singapore will help David."

As a candidate not endorsed by the government, Mr Ng described himself as the underdog facing a lot of challenges.

"I have a very small team of helpers ... Many organisations, business organisations, civic organisations, they are afraid to invite me because they do not want to offend the government," he continued.

"So who is my formidable opponent? It is definitely the government-endorsed candidate."