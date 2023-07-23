'There's a difference between the establishment and the ruling party': Ng Kok Song on being non-partisan

SINGAPORE: As a “politically neutral person” who has never belonged to any political party, presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song said on Sunday (Jul 23) that he is in a better position to help unify Singapore.

“I hope that the people of Singapore will see that (and) my political neutrality will raise their confidence in me,” he told the media at his first public appearance after announcing his intention to run for the presidency.

This neutrality will enable him to “rise above politics”, he said.

When asked about Singaporeans who may perceive him as an establishment candidate because of his long career in public service, the former GIC chief investment officer said: “I’m not worried that people will perceive me as an establishment candidate.

“I’m very proud of my public service. But we must make a difference between establishment and the ruling party.”