George Goh 'made a mistake' about role of the CIO in investment management businesses: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Mr Ng Kok Song has said that his fellow presidential hopeful George Goh is mistaken about the role of the CIO in an investment management company.

"I think Mr Goh made a mistake. He thinks that CIO is chief information officer. CIO at GIC is not chief information officer, it is chief investment officer. And that's a very big difference," he said.

The 75-year-old former GIC investment officer, who was visiting Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on Saturday (Aug 5), was responding to journalists' queries about comments made by Mr Goh that appeared to be directed at him.

Mr Goh had said at a press conference the day before: "If I’m the CIO in my organisation in the private sector, please don’t come forward because the CIO most likely ranks number five or number six in the organisation."

But Mr Ng countered that the chief investment officer is as important, if not more important than the CEO in an investment management company.

The chairman is ranked first followed by the deputy chairman, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer then the CIO, he said.

He added that he would like to meet Mr Goh - the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia - to learn from his knowledge about business and share his own knowledge about investment management businesses.

Mr Ng retired from GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, in 2013 after 27 years with the organisation. He was appointed GIC's first group chief investment officer in 2007 and held the post until his retirement.