Presidential hopefuls must be very clear about the powers of the elected President: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Presidential aspirants must be very clear about the powers of the elected President, which does not include shaping government policies, said Mr Ng Kok Song on Thursday (Aug 3).

The 75-year-old, who is one of four individuals who have announced their intention to run for the Singapore presidency, was asked by CNA for his thoughts on comments made by fellow presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian earlier in the day.

In a media release, Mr Tan said that he will “work collaboratively” with the government to find alternative solutions to bring down the cost of living, ensure affordable housing and secure stable jobs. He will also “influence” policies if elected, through ways such as using the President’s veto powers to “ensure that government policies align” with his vision and goals.

Speaking to the media after a visit to Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan, Mr Ng said: “As presidential aspirants, we must be very clear about what are the powers of the president.”

Noting that the President does not have executive powers, he added: “The President does not have the power to make policies on government spending.

“The President is in a position to approve the budgets of the government and the power he has is when the budget involves a drawing down on the past reserves, then he has the right to ask questions or even to veto it,” he told reporters.

“So, I don't think it’s correct to say that the President will have the executive powers to, for example, ask the government to reduce the cost of living,” Mr Ng said.

But how the President can contribute to the issue of moderating living costs is to safeguard the country’s reserves which play an important role in shoring up the Singapore dollar. Given how Singapore is a major importer, the strength of the local currency can help to reduce costs and keep inflation down.

“When the Singapore dollar is strong, it helps to reduce the cost of living. So indirectly by safeguarding the reserves, the President will be able to contribute to keeping down the cost of living in that way,” he said.