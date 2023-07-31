Most first-time voters understand President's roles, less clear on relationship with government: CNA-TODAY survey

SINGAPORE: Most first-time voters understand the roles and functions of Singapore's elected President, but are less clear about the head of state's relationship with the government, parliament and the Cabinet, a survey by CNA and TODAY found.

The face-to-face survey conducted with 1,500 Singapore citizens aged 21 to 33 – all of whom are eligible to vote in a presidential election this year for the first time, if the polls are held – also found that respondents were less clear about whether the President has the power to change existing laws and the elected President’s relationship with political parties.

Singapore could see its next presidential election in the coming month or so, with former Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and founder of Harvey Norman Ossia George Goh having thrown their hats into the ring so far. The Presidential Elections Committee will assess the eligibility of each candidate to stand for election.

The last contested presidential vote was in 2011. President Halimah Yacob assumed the role in 2017, after an uncontested election that was reserved for candidates from the Malay community. Her term expires on Sep 13 this year.