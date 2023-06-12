Who is George Goh? 5 facts about the businessman who intends to run for Singapore presidency

SINGAPORE: Businessman George Goh Ching Wah on Monday (Jun 12) announced his intention to enter the race to become President of Singapore.

The 63-year-old founder of Harvey Norman Ossia said he would contest as an “independent candidate” and stressed his financial and managerial skills as an entrepreneur.

“To maintain the integrity of the office, the President must not only be above politics but be perceived as such,” he said in a press statement.

President Halimah Yacob’s six-year term expires on Sep 13 and she has said she will not stand for re-election. Mr Goh is the second person to indicate his intention to run, after Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Here are five things to know about Mr Goh:

1. FAMILY LIFE

Mr Goh, who is married to Madam Lysa Sumali, has four children – daughters Joanna, Jovina and Ingrid, and son Jonathan. Mr Goh’s first wife died when he was 40.

He was born in Negeri Sembilan, according to an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, and has eight siblings.

His childhood was marked by poverty. At 16, he dropped out of school and came to Singapore to work in a shoe factory.

Writing on social media, Mr Goh recalled of his mother: “Long after I had established my career, she would worry that I didn’t have enough money, slipping me a S$100 note when she could.”