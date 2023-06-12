Potential presidential candidate George Goh's 'non-establishment credentials' could be seen as 'no strings attached': Analysts

SINGAPORE: From his lack of political affiliation to vast private sector experience, it is "not surprising" that George Goh has chosen to highlight his "non-establishment credentials" in announcing his intention to run for the Singapore presidency against Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, political observers told CNA on Monday (Jun 12).

Mr Goh, a 63-year-old businessman and founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, on Monday became the second person to step forward after Mr Tharman announced his intention to run last Thursday.

A statement from Mr Goh’s media team said he will contest in the Presidential Election as an “independent candidate”.

“He has no political party affiliations - past or present. He has no political baggage. He was never in the public sector. He is an entrepreneur who started working at the age of 16, and has since built a business empire spanning 14 countries,” it said.

Pointing out that Mr Goh “obviously knows” that Mr Tharman is from the establishment, Singapore Management University’s (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said Mr Goh has thus flagged his own “non-establishment credentials”.

“The idea that someone like him who has to be exercising certain custodial powers would be in a better position than someone who had been closely allied with the government … is going to be his key point,” he said.

“That he’s someone who is better suited for the job because he will come with no baggage … he doesn’t come with any preconceived ideas about the government; (he wants) to do right. Essentially, saying that he’s in a better position to exercise the powers without fear or favour.”

Since Mr Tharman announced his intention to run for presidency, he has sought to address any concerns about his political affiliation with respect to the Elected President's role.

Mr Tharman told reporters on Sunday that he would not be on the same team as the government if elected as president. Using a sports analogy, he said that “if anything, I’ll be a referee”.

Mr Tharman submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday, informing him of his intention to run.

In his response, Mr Lee said he was confident that Mr Tharman would carry out the presidential duties "scrupulously and with the independence of mind you have always displayed" should he be elected.

Potential candidates who wish to run in the Presidential Election can apply for a Certificate of Eligibility from Tuesday. This is the first step in order to enter the presidential race. Prospective candidates must also submit a community declaration.

Mr Goh and Mr Tharman are currently the only candidates who have announced an intention to run for the election.

Media reports previously said the Presidential Election must be held by Sep 13, when President Halimah Yacob's term ends. The Elections Department (ELD) clarified on Monday that the election may be held at any time from Jun 13, and if it has not been held by the expiration of the term of the incumbent President, it should be held shortly after.