Tharman a 'strong candidate' for President, but Jurong GRC will miss a 'solid anchor': Political analysts

That said, Singapore Management University’s (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said Mr Tharman’s “close ties with the PAP will raise legitimate questions of whether he can be non-partisan”.

He added that he is also “of the view that (Mr Tharman) is more needed in parliamentary politics where he wields considerable heft with voters rather than in the presidency”.

“If he is elected, it is a ‘win’ for the office of the presidency and he leaves big shoes to fill within the ruling party as there is no other politician like him,” said Associate Professor Tan.

Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director for research at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) described Mr Tharman as “truly a good choice” given his domestic and international standing.

On the global stage, Mr Tharman chairs the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance. He was also the first Asian chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

“He will draw many to Singapore and doors will be open to him when he performs his role as chief diplomat of the country,” said Dr Koh.

“He is also recognised in his policy inclinations as someone who has had community at the heart of what he does even as a senior Cabinet minister,” she added. “His standing has been established.”

Singapore's last contested Presidential Election was in 2011. The 2017 election was a reserved election, in which only members of the Malay community were allowed to contest. Mdm Halimah was named President as there were no other candidates.

The upcoming Presidential Election is open to all races.

Having a strong candidate like Mr Tharman could have its “drawbacks”, said NTU’s Dr Tan.

“It might lead to very few, or none at all, contesting in this Presidential Election ... and I think Singaporeans are hoping there won’t be another walkover,” he said, adding that he is hoping to see potential candidates from the private sector.

“I think it’s about having a balance since Mr Tharman is coming from the public sector and is someone we are very familiar with,” he told CNA.

“There are Singaporeans who appreciate if there are others who are willing to stand up to run in the presidential race. Let not Tharman’s entry into this race dissuade them from running as well.”

Echoing that, Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said: “Tharman is the odds-on favourite to win should there be a presidential contest, but the chances of there being a non-contest are also now greater.

“I don't think it would rule out others who are eligible from throwing their hat in the ring although it may well reduce the number who may be interested after this announcement.”

Having another walkover will “no doubt call into question the viability of there being an elected presidency”, he added.

On the other hand, SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan said while there might not be candidates with public service ties, Mr Tharman’s links to the ruling party could “enthuse hopefuls from the private sector who assess that voters would rather not a candidate like Mr Tharman despite his credentials”.

“He will be the hot favourite candidate if he runs … but we shouldn’t expect him to poll in the numbers that he had in (the general elections) for Jurong GRC as there are voters who would prefer the President to be a non-establishment figure,” he told CNA.