Tharman a 'strong candidate' for President, but Jurong GRC will miss a 'solid anchor': Political analysts
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam would make a “strong” candidate for President, although his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming election will leave Jurong GRC without a “solid anchor”, political observers said.
Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, on Thursday (Jun 8) declared his intention to run for the Singapore presidency.
The 66-year-old elder statesman, who first entered politics in 2001, said he intends to retire from politics and step down from all his positions in government on Jul 7. He will also resign from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Tharman said in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
“HOT FAVOURITE”
President Halimah Yacob said last week that she would not stand for re-election, and her term ends on Sep 13.
With no other presidential hopefuls making their intentions public thus far, Mr Tharman is the first potential candidate to announce his bid for presidency.
Political observers told CNA that the PAP politician is a “strong” contender.
“There was very little expectation and suspicion that he would run in this race … but I think this is a good start to the presidential elections,” said Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) political analyst Felix Tan.
“He has not only strong domestic support but also strong international recognition. His reputation far surpasses him,” he added. “Tharman is definitely going to be a strong candidate.”
That said, Singapore Management University’s (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said Mr Tharman’s “close ties with the PAP will raise legitimate questions of whether he can be non-partisan”.
He added that he is also “of the view that (Mr Tharman) is more needed in parliamentary politics where he wields considerable heft with voters rather than in the presidency”.
“If he is elected, it is a ‘win’ for the office of the presidency and he leaves big shoes to fill within the ruling party as there is no other politician like him,” said Associate Professor Tan.
Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director for research at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) described Mr Tharman as “truly a good choice” given his domestic and international standing.
On the global stage, Mr Tharman chairs the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance. He was also the first Asian chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.
“He will draw many to Singapore and doors will be open to him when he performs his role as chief diplomat of the country,” said Dr Koh.
“He is also recognised in his policy inclinations as someone who has had community at the heart of what he does even as a senior Cabinet minister,” she added. “His standing has been established.”
Singapore's last contested Presidential Election was in 2011. The 2017 election was a reserved election, in which only members of the Malay community were allowed to contest. Mdm Halimah was named President as there were no other candidates.
The upcoming Presidential Election is open to all races.
Having a strong candidate like Mr Tharman could have its “drawbacks”, said NTU’s Dr Tan.
“It might lead to very few, or none at all, contesting in this Presidential Election ... and I think Singaporeans are hoping there won’t be another walkover,” he said, adding that he is hoping to see potential candidates from the private sector.
“I think it’s about having a balance since Mr Tharman is coming from the public sector and is someone we are very familiar with,” he told CNA.
“There are Singaporeans who appreciate if there are others who are willing to stand up to run in the presidential race. Let not Tharman’s entry into this race dissuade them from running as well.”
Echoing that, Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said: “Tharman is the odds-on favourite to win should there be a presidential contest, but the chances of there being a non-contest are also now greater.
“I don't think it would rule out others who are eligible from throwing their hat in the ring although it may well reduce the number who may be interested after this announcement.”
Having another walkover will “no doubt call into question the viability of there being an elected presidency”, he added.
On the other hand, SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan said while there might not be candidates with public service ties, Mr Tharman’s links to the ruling party could “enthuse hopefuls from the private sector who assess that voters would rather not a candidate like Mr Tharman despite his credentials”.
“He will be the hot favourite candidate if he runs … but we shouldn’t expect him to poll in the numbers that he had in (the general elections) for Jurong GRC as there are voters who would prefer the President to be a non-establishment figure,” he told CNA.
WHAT THAT MEANS FOR JURONG GRC
Mr Tharman’s decision to run for President raises the question of who will take over the role as anchor minister at Jurong GRC.
Others in the five-member ward include Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Mr Xie Yao Quan and Mr Shawn Huang. Mr Xie and Mr Huang were among the newcomers fielded by the PAP in the 2020 General Election.
“(Mr Tharman) is the solid anchor in Jurong GRC and can single-handedly win the GRC for the PAP. It’s a popular GRC for the PAP to field new candidates in a greater proportion than in other GRCs,” said SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan.
The PAP team fended off a challenge from Red Dot United in the 2020 elections by taking 74.62 per cent of the vote, a largely expected performance given Mr Tharman’s popularity. In the 2015 polls, his team had garnered the highest vote share for the PAP, with 79.28 per cent of the vote.
With the departure of its anchor minister, observers reckon that Jurong GRC could become a hotly contested ward in the next parliamentary elections that must be held by 2025.
“Jurong GRC might become a hot spot for the upcoming General Election given that the anchor minister, and this being Tharman, has left the scene. However, I do not think that will severely weaken the Jurong GRC team as it has always been a strong constituency for the PAP,” said Dr Tan from NTU.
Still, given how the remaining team is relatively young, the ruling party would prefer to shore up its slate by moving a ministerial candidate from another GRC or even “take someone who might have lost the last general elections back again”, he added.
For now, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who was formerly from Jurong GRC but moved to the hotly contested West Coast GRC in 2020, could be asked to take up the role of adviser to the remaining Jurong MPs until the next election, said Assoc Prof Tan.
“The PAP will have to assure Jurong GRC voters that their interests will still be well taken of,” the SMU law don told CNA.
Currently, there is no requirement under the law for a by-election to be called if an MP of a GRC resigns.
In 2017, Mdm Halimah resigned from her roles as Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP and Speaker of Parliament in order to stand in the reserved Presidential Election.
Mr Zaqy Mohamad took on the role of adviser to Mdm Halimah’s former ward while continuing as MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.