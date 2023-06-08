Tharman Shanmugaratnam hopes to be a 'unifying figure' if elected as President

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday (Jun 8) that he will run for the Singapore presidency because he wants to be a "unifying figure" to keep the country's social compact strong.

His decision to run for the presidency comes more than a week after President Halimah Yacob said she will not stand for re-election. Her term ends on Sep 13.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Mr Tharman said: "I feel the time is now right for me to serve in this role and keep the Singapore system strong, keep our social compact strong by being the unifying figure and ensuring that the integrity of the system is here to last."

Earlier on Thursday, he informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to retire from politics and all his positions in government. He also said he intends to resign from the People's Action Party.

The Senior Minister plans to step down on Jul 7.

Responding to a question about why he considered running for the presidency when he had previously ruled himself out as Prime Minister, Mr Tharman said a lot of his instincts were "shaped as a sportsman".

Using a football analogy, he said that in almost all the games he played, he never liked being a centre forward – at the head of a football team's attack.

"I didn't particularly like being the person who scored goals, but I enjoyed greatly – and for some reason was quite good – at being centre half ... sometimes, full back," he said, referring to positions that are mainly focused on defence.

"I don't know why, but I like guarding the pack, and I like planning the game."

Mr Tharman was first elected Member of Parliament in 2001 in Jurong GRC. He has been Senior Minister since May 2019, after serving for many years as Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Education Minister.

He is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and advises the Prime Minister on economic policies.