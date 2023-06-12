Applications for Singapore Presidential Election open on Jun 13

SINGAPORE: Potential candidates who wish to run in the Presidential Election (PE) can apply for a Certificate of Eligibility from Tuesday (Jun 13).

This is the first step in order to enter the presidential race. Prospective candidates must also submit a community declaration.

Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and submission of community declarations will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a press release on Monday.

Late applications will not be accepted, it added.

The Certificate of Eligibility certifies that the candidate is a person of integrity, good character and reputation, and meets the relevant public sector or private sector service requirements.

To qualify, the prospective candidate must have held a senior public office or helmed a company that has at least S$500 million (US$370 million) in shareholders' equity for at least three years.

The contender must also be a Singapore citizen, be at least 45 years old on Nomination Day and not belong to any political party.

The Presidential Elections Committee, which will evaluate the candidates and issue the Certificate of Eligibility, is chaired by Mr Lee Tzu Yang, the chairman of the Public Service Commission.